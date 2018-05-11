Section V Best: May 10, 2018

Every edition of Section V Best is the best, but some are more ‘best-ier’ than others. This week might be the best Section V Best ever. Here’s Prescott Rossi:

5. Sam Miller, Geneva lacrosse… On Tuesday he scored nine goals as the Panthers won 19-9 over Gananda. The junior midfielder has committed to play college lacrosse at Hobart.

4. Jack Billitier, McQuaid lacrosse… He too scored nine goals for the Knights as they topped Canisius 18-8 on Saturday. Billitier has scored 6 goals or more five times this season.

3. Frankie Santiago, Franklin baseball… Picked up his 24th and 25th stolen base of the season on Thursday to set the Section V career stolen base record… the old mark was 118.

2. Emily Phelan, Bishop Kearney softball… Struck out 17 batters for the Kings and passed 1000 career strikeouts as BK topped Arkport/Caneseraga 10-1.

1. Katie Sidare, Victor softball… not one, bud two no-hitters in less than a week. She threw one Friday against Penfield, then threw another no-no three days later against Fairport. The Blue Devils are 13-1.

I’m Prescott Rossi with this week’s Section V Best.