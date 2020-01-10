Section V Best: January 9, 2020

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: A rare January soaker…
Top Stories
Local bail reform advocates ask Governor Cuomo not to change law
Local Iranian-American woman: ‘I’m worried about both countries’
Amtrak crosses new Genesee arch bridge at Letchworth for first time
Manhattan Square residents fed up with “endless” asbestos work, black mold, and powerful smells
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Almanac
Map Center
Weather Dogs
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Wx Blog
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Section V Best
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Athena, Eastridge, and Batavia win boys basketball matchups
Top Stories
VIDEO: End of year press conference with Bills GM Brandon Beane
Bills Coach, GM reflect on season after playoff loss
Victor cruises, Fairport storms back to beat Mendon in boys basketball
Bills fans are right to be upset with refs … but also mostly wrong
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather forecast: A rare January soaker…
Top Stories
Local bail reform advocates ask Governor Cuomo not to change law
Top Stories
Local Iranian-American woman: ‘I’m worried about both countries’
Amtrak crosses new Genesee arch bridge at Letchworth for first time
Manhattan Square residents fed up with “endless” asbestos work, black mold, and powerful smells
GOP has bill to repeal NY bail reform
Lifestyle
Around Town
Remarkable Women
Health News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community Photos
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Sunrise Smart Start
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Food For Families
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Calvary Chapel-Webster
1
of
/
2
Closings
Saint Kateri School
2
of
/
2
Section V Best: January 9, 2020
Section V Best
Posted:
Jan 9, 2020 / 11:19 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 9, 2020 / 11:19 PM EST
AJ Feldman presents this week’s edition of Section V Best.
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: A rare January soaker…
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss