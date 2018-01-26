Section V Best: January 25, 2018

No shortage of worthy nominees for another jam-packed edition of Section V Best. Here are the five things from the local high school sports scene that you need to know about:

5. Ben Campbell of Webster Thomas hockey. Scored five goals on Tuesday in an 8-3 win over Geneseo. The Titans are the first team in Class B with ten wins this season.

4. Mercy’s Traiva Breedlove. Dominant week for the Monarchs senior guard. 25 points, 10 rebounds on Friday. 21 and 15 on Monday. 29 and 14 on Tuesday. Mercy also won all three games.

3. Wilson’s Zairea Hannah. 35 points, 16 rebounds for the Wildcats in a double-overtime over East High last Thursday.

2. Leadership Academy’s Rondell Watson. Scored 35 points for the Lions as they hit 100 points in regulation in a win over World of Inquiry. Leadership is 12-0.

1. And finally, one of the highlights of the high school sports calendar: The Rainbow Classic. A girls-boys Pittsford double-header at the U of R between Mendon and Sutherland. Mendon won the girls game in a rout. In the boys game, Sutherland overcame an 8-point deficit in the final 90 seconds to force overtime only to have Mendon come away with a 68-63 win. More importantly, the Rainbow Classic raised over 30-thousand dollars for Golisano’s Children’s Hospital.