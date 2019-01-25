Section V Best: January 24, 2019

Snow may have pummeled Western NY last weekend, but that did not hinder some outstanding performances in high school sports. With the latest installment of “Section V Best,” here is Thad Brown.

Number 5, Callie McCulley, Notre Dame Batavia. 31 points, 27 rebounds and seven blocks. A huge game in a win for the Irish last Thursday.

Number 4, Isabella Wilbur scored 47 for Red Creek Friday to with eight rebounds, five steals, four helpers and two blocks in a victory.

Number 3, Keith Slack put up a 50-burger Tuesday. 50 points, including ten three pointers as Gates-Chili got their sixth straight win.

Number 2, Kearney and East put one great show Monday at the RAP Invitational, especially Zecharia Harris-Scott and Kidtrell Blocker, who matched monster dunks until this one from Blocker in the 4th quarter that stopped the game so crazed fans could collect themselves. Chaz Washington hit two free throws with one second left to win it for East.

Number 1, Cameron Kuzniar is now the New York State record holder for saves in a career. Including playoffs, Kuzniar has now stopped 2,296 shots. He’s averaging nearly 40 saves a game this season for Rush-Henrietta.

With your Section Five Best, I’m Thad Brown.