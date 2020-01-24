Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Quiet through Friday, then a messy weekend ahead…
Top Stories
Renewing the push for legal pot in NYS
Section V Best: January 23, 2020
Final Jeopardy question features Susan B. Anthony Election Day tradition
Domestic violence survivors worried about bail reform: ‘Sense of hopelessness’
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Almanac
Map Center
Weather Dogs
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Wx Blog
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Section V Best
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Section V Best: January 23, 2020
Top Stories
Amerks end losing streak with OT win in Cleveland
Thomas defeats Brockport in last minute battle
Healy records second shutout as Gates tops Schroeder
Meet the Amerks: Nathan Paetsch
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Quiet through Friday, then a messy weekend ahead…
Top Stories
Section V Best: January 23, 2020
Top Stories
Domestic violence survivors worried about bail reform: ‘Sense of hopelessness’
Lake Ontario outflow reduced dramatically to prevent ice jams
Snowmobiling safety raising concerns with a thaw/freeze pattern
30 percent of school staff calling in sick lead to a closure Wednesday
Lifestyle
Around Town
Remarkable Women
Health Watch
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Sunrise Smart Start
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Why ROC
Be Inspired
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Ask The Experts
Zoo Life
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Section V Best: January 23, 2020
Section V Best
Posted:
Jan 23, 2020 / 08:57 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 23, 2020 / 08:57 PM EST
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — AJ Feldman presents this week’s edition of Section V Best.
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Quiet through Friday, then a messy weekend ahead…
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss