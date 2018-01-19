Section V Best: January 18, 2018

Now that last week’s snow storm is in the rear-view mirror, local high school sports are heating up. Here are five things you need to know in this week’s Section V best:

“5. Start off in the pool with Pittsford’s Sam Roche. On Tuesday he set the fastest time in the 100 backstroke in Section V this year. The Panthers are 9-0.

4. Bloomfield girls basketball’s Braelin Scott. 28 points, 14 rebounds on Wednesday. She had 10 double-doubles this season in 11 games.

3. Spencerport’s Alton Jones. Known for breaking records on the football field, on Tuesday he scored 33 points and hit the game winning three with 2 seconds left in overtime to beat Rush-Henrietta.

2. Leadership Academy Boys basketball. The lions are 12-0, Averaging 86.3 pts per game. Last night Rondell Watson scored 34 points in a win over World of Inquiry.

And number 1… Geneseo’s Kyle Huber. Scored 3 power play goals in a 4-3 OT win Monday. Two in the third period, including the tying goal with 1:32 left and he the scored the game winning goal in overtime.”