Section V Best: January 17, 2019

No shortage of great moments in high school sports over the last week. It was no problem for Prescott Rossi to assemble this week’s edition of Section V Best.

“5. We start on the lanes. Monday night, Churchville-Chili’s Trevor Johnson with 300 game in a win over Canandaigua. Making it even sweeter, the 300 game came on his 18th birthday. Well done, Trevor.

4. Rush-Henrietta’s TJ Catanese. Scored the game-winning goal in overtime with 52 seconds left as the Royal Comets beat Alexandria Bay last Friday.

3. Red Creek’s Isabella Wilbur. Scored 45 points in a win at East Rochester. In three games this week she averaged 34 points per game as the Rams went 2-1.

2. Monroe’s Tyquil Glasgow. Scored his 1000th career point on Wednesday. Glasgow is averaging nearly 21 points per game. The senior is the third in Redjackets history to break 1000 points.

1. Final seconds… Schroeder and Thomas… Tie game… Luke Insley to Collin Donnelly with one second left as Schroeder wins Webster bragging rights over the Titans.”