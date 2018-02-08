Section V Best: February 8, 2018

It’s Thursday, and there’s five high school sports stories you need to know about. Here’s Prescott Rossi with this week’s Section V Best:

5. Start with a thriller Friday night at McQuaid. Anthony Iglesia hit a game-tying shot in the final seconds of regulation. Iglesia then scored 13 points in overtime for the Knights as they top Bishop Kearney 82-81.

4. Penfield’s Makalia Wilson… On Monday, she scored 19 points of her 27 points in the second half as the Patriots defeat the defending Class AA champs Mercy by 5.

3. Gates-Chili’s Dustin Meyer… On Friday, he set the Section V pole vault record with a height of 16 feet, 1 inches. Meyer breaks the former record set back in 2003.

2. Wrestling sectionals in Class AA and Class A on Saturday at Gates-Chili. Top-six finishers in each weight class move on to SuperSectionals. Hilton won the title in Class AA, Spencerport won the team title in Class A.

1. Wednesday was National Signing Day. It’s the first day a high school senior can sign a deal to attend a specific college with the intent to play sports. For these kids it means the end the long recruitment process.