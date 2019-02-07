Section V Best: February 7th, 2019

The regular season is coming to a close quickly for a bunch of high school sports. The top players and teams are separating themselves from the rest. Here is Prescott Rossi wit the latest installment of “Section V Best”:

5. Pittsford Mendon’s Dan Cook. Racked up 17 points 16 rebounds against Fairport on Wednesday. Cook now has double-doubles in 16 of Mendon’s 17 games

4. Gananda’s Jayden Castrechini. Scored 31 points on Monday in a win over Destiny Christian. In process he not only passed 1000 points for his career, he also set the school record for career points.

3. Bishop Kearney girls basketball. On back-to-back nights they gave Penfield its first loss of the season, then followed it up with a win over long-time rival Our Lady of Mercy. BK is now 14-1.

2. Great finish on Wednesday between two of the area’s top hockey teams. McQuaid’s Charlie Merkley skated coast-to-coast for an overtime winner as the Knights beat Fairport 5-4.

1. Wednesday marked National Signing Day for college football. The area’s top high school football players putting pen to paper officially committing to play at colleges of their choice. Congrats, and good luck at the next level.