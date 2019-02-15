Section V Best: February 14th, 2019

It’s an exciting time to be a sports fan in Section V. Regular seasons are ending, playoffs are beginning, and in some sports, champions have already been crowned. here’s Prescott Rossi with the top high school sports stories from the week that was in the latest edition of “Section V Best.”

5. Section V hockey playoffs began with a bang on Wednesday. Rush-Henrietta scored three goals in 90 seconds in the 3rd period as the Royal Comets rallied to beat Greece. Then Hilton’s Sam DiPasquale broke a deadlock in the third period as the Cadets advanced with a 5-4 win.

4. Dyaisha Fair, Edison Tech… Passed 2,000 career points on Monday in a win over Wilson. She finished with a quadruple-double. 46 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals.

3. Shannon Hughes, Pittsford girls alpine skiing. Won the giant slalom at the sectional meet yesterday, Pittsford won the Class A team title for the second straight year. Naples won the title in Class B.

2. Mason Wersinger, Spencerport wrestling… Broke the school record with his 190th career win in SuperSectionals last weekend. The junior is now 41-0 this season.

1. Bishop Kearney girls baskeball, six wins in seven days including two wins over longtime rival Mercy and previously undefeated Penfield. BK enters sectionals with an 18-1 record.