Section V Best: February 1, 2018

Every Thursday we highlight five high school sports stories you should know. Here’s Prescott Rossi with this week’s Section V Best:

5. Canandaigua hockey… After trailing the entire game against Webster Thomas, Sam Burley scored the game-tying goal with 11 seconds left in regulation. Then in overtime, Carter McWilliams scored the game-winner for C-A. Canandaigua sits atop the Class B standings.

4. Pal-Mac’s Jessey Bruening… Won the girls shot put in the Wayne-Finger Lakes league championships with a throw of 33 feet 2.25 inches. The throw also set a new school record.

3. Northstar Christian’s Miles Brown… A former Ford Dependable Player of the Week and a veteran of Section V best, the junior found a way to top himself. Brown scored 53 points in a win over Early College on Tuesday.

2. Greece Athena’s Patrick Meisenzahl… In a showdown between two of the best in Class A1, Meisenzahl knocked down six 3-pointers in a 74-67 win over Irondequoit… The Trojans are 15-1.

1. Pittsford hockey’s 9th annual ‘Pink the Rink Night’… Nearly 68-hundred dollars raised for the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester. The Panthers went on to beat Fairport 3-2 at RIT’s Gene Polisseni Center.