Section V Best: December 14, 2017

The temperature may be dropping, but the winter season in high school sports is starting to heat up.

There’s no shortage of goodies this week for the return of Section V Best:

5. New season, new faces, Irondequoit still soaring. The Eagles began their state title defense with a 45-point win last Friday included some high-flying dunks from Gerald Drumgoole and Patrick Thomas.

4. Bloomfield’s Patrick Geitner. The senior scored 50 points for the Bombers on Tuesday in a 101-99 double overtime win over Honeoye. He’s the first in Section V player to break 50 points in four years.

3. Hilton freshman bowler Elena Carr. On Monday she set the high school girls national record for a 3-game series. Carr rolled an 831 series that included a perfect game breaking a record that stood for 10 years.

2. Congrats to Keshequa girls basketball coach Pete Piraino. The Indians beat Letchworth on Wednesday for Piraino’s 500th career win. He’s the sixth basketball coach in Section V history to reach that milestone.

1. And finally an early candidate for game of the season. Penfield hosting Mendon. Final 10 seconds. Patriots up 2 with the ball. Bri Mooney the steal. Ties the game. Lexi Green took over in overtime with ten points. Mendon wins a thriller 68-62 over Penfield.

And that’s this week’s Section V Best.