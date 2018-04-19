Section V Best: April 19, 2018

Section V continues to fight with Mother Nature to get spring sports on the field, but there was no fight needed to produce good stories. Here’s five of them as Prescott Rossi presents this week’s edition of Section V Best:

Number 5, Mary Soures scored six goals for Thomas Friday and added another three on Wednesday. Both wins for the Titans.

Number 4, Penn Yan’s Hannah Keech also scored nine goals in two games last week, including six against Aquinas in a close win on Monday.

Number 3. Highlight of the week…. Penfield’s Lucy Rugaber going behind the back for the goal Friday night. She finished with a hat trick in a Patriots win.

Number 2, Jenna Ginsberg won Gananda a game, almost by herself. She scored five goals in a row to turn a 3-0 deficit into a 5-3 lead and then had the game winner with 42 seconds left. Finishing with six goals in a 7-6 win.

Number 1, Jacob Buck scored 12 goals in two games. Seven on Saturday, five more on Tuesday. Also had four assists as Churchville Chili got their first two wins of the year.