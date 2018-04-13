Section V Best: April 12

The cold and rain may have pushed some baseball back, but there were plenty of games at high schools all over the area.

With the top stories from the week that was, here’s this wee’s Section V Best.

5. Tuesday, Canandaigua’s Alex Burley becomes the hero against Pittsford. The senior scored the game-tying goal with 38 seconds left. Then, in double overtime, Burley scored again. His fourth goal of the night to grab a big road win 7-6 over the Panthers.

4. Tuesday, After trailing Hilton 7-1 in the first half, Penfield come roaring back. Max Hoadley scored five goals including the game-winning goal with 2 seconds left as the Patriots pull out an 11-10 win over the Cadets.

3. Monday, Rush-Henrietta girls lacrosse snatched a win from the jaws of defeat. Trailing with under six minutes to play, the Royal Comets struck three teimes to win 8-7 against Webster Thomas. Emily Schillinger had a hat trick and Gabby Garrett scored the winner. R-H is 2-1 to open the year.

2. Tuesday in softball, Avon 8th grader Joleigh Crye struck out 15, allowed only 4 hits as the Braves topped Geneseo 3-1.”

1. Wednesday night, East United, which is made up of students from Rochester city schools, beat Batavia 22-3. It’s the Eagles 1st win ever as a varsity program.