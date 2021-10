The Rangers kept things interesting late into the third quarter, but the Braves had too much firepower topping Spencerport in a battle of unbeatens.

After each team opened with field goals on their first possession of the game, Jaxon Grant took a pass from Bryan Boldrin to the four-yard line to set up the Braves in scoring position. On third down, they would go into their bag of tricks for a "Philly Philly-esque" touchdown as Grant tossed it to Boldrin for a score.