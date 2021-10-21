Rivalry MVP leads this week’s Section V Best

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Xaye Collier’s rivalry game heroics earned him our top spot in this week’s Section V Best.
Top performers from Penfield, Odyssey, East Rochester, and Hilton highlight a week that saw sectional playoffs begin.
Xaye Collier scored a TD and set up the game-winner over Aquinas
