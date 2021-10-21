Rivalry MVP leads this week’s Section V Best

A cold front is pushing through WNY tonight, providing a line of gusty thunderstorms for the region. While our severe weather risk remains very low, gusty winds and prolific lightning have been occurring with these storms. By midnight, storms and the front itself will have cleared, allowing winds to shift to the northwest and colder air to push in. That will set the stage for a much colder Friday forecast.

Temperatures by morning will drop into the 40s for many, and it's likely temperatures won't do much better than 50 degrees into the peak of the afternoon, Expect breezy northwest winds with a few light rain showers possible at any point.