Rivalry MVP leads this week’s Section V Best

Xaye Collier scored a TD and set up the game-winner over Aquinas

Xaye Collier helped keep the Challenge Trophy at McQuaid as the Knights topped Aquinas. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Xaye Collier’s rivalry game heroics earned him our top spot in this week’s Section V Best.

Top performers from Penfield, Odyssey, East Rochester, and Hilton highlight a week that saw sectional playoffs begin.

