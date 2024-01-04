ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UPrep ninth grader, Gavin White, set the freshman state and national record in the high, clearing six foot eight inches earlier this week.
Other standout performers from Pembroke, York, Aquinas, Fairport, and Irondequoit.
by: Carl Jones
Posted:
Updated:
by: Carl Jones
Posted:
Updated:
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UPrep ninth grader, Gavin White, set the freshman state and national record in the high, clearing six foot eight inches earlier this week.
Other standout performers from Pembroke, York, Aquinas, Fairport, and Irondequoit.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now