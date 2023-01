Josh Harter of Avon etched his name into the record books with 14 three-pointers on Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Avon’s Josh Harter broke the Section V record with 14 three-pointers in one game. The sophomore guard shot 14-of-25 from beyond the arc to finish with 42 points and 12 assists.

Other standout performances from Newark, York, Oakfield-Alabama, Penfield, and Northstar Christian made the list.