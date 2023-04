Three aces tossed perfect games in baseball action this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Omar Rodriguez of East, Keasel Cuevas-Alvarez of Wilson/Early College, and Aiden Reed of Red Jacket all threw perfect games in Section V play in the last week.

Their standout performances top this week’s Section V Best, joining Liv Schorr and Nate Brinza of Canandaigua, Emily McManus of Gates Chili, and James Holbrough of Brighton on this week’s list.