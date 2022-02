Ares Miller's game winner sent Aquinas to the sectional final

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ares Miller of Aquinas recorded a hat trick and scored the game-winning goal in overtime to help the Lil’ Irish defeat Schroeder 6-5. The game winner sent Aquinas to the Class B sectional final where they will face Thomas.

Standout performers from HF-L, McQuaid, Schroeder, and Rush-Henrietta also made the list.