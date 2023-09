ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Trailing 13-0 with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter, Brockport’s Landon Scott scored twice to force overtime. The junior quarterback added two more touchdowns in overtime to seal the comeback win over Brighton.

Scott finished with 272 total yards to go along with four trips to the pay dirt in the double overtime victory.

Other standout performers from Thomas, Spencerport, Mendon, and East/WOIS made the list.