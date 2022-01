We promised you back-to-back days above freezing. Promise fulfilled, but it ends from here.

Temperatures will slowly trickle down toward freezing this evening as a rain/snow mix starts transitioning to pure snow. Temperatures tonight will continue to tumble into the 20s toward morning, falling further into the teens into Friday afternoon with winds out of the north. Warm lake + colder air will yield a limited lake response Friday through early Saturday, perhaps enough for a few inches of localized snow across our lakeshore counties. The snow likely falls secondary to the arctic cold as temperatures drop into the single digits Friday night. By Saturday morning, wind chills of -10 to -20 will be commonplace.