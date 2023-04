ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When her team needed her most, Rush-Henrietta’s Avery Roberts rose to the occasion. As time expired, the North Carolina commit scored the game-winning goal to secure the 10-9 win over Victor. Roberts also scored four goals in the contest.

Other standout performers from Canandaigua, Arcadia, Hilton, and Avon also made the list.