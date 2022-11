Fillmore boys soccer capped off their undefeated season with a state championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua’s Tysheed Crockton put on a performance for the ages in the Braves Class A2 sectional title win. The senior running back had 310 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Canandaigua’s 28-6 win over East/WOIS.

Standout performers from Hilton, Pembroke, Batavia, and Fillmore also made the list.