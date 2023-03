ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport’s Brady Unger capped off an undefeated season with a state championship at 172lbs. Unger defeated Andrew Filip from Minisink Valley of Section IX via a 3-2 decision in the first place match after taking all of his matches previously in the bracket by fall or tactical fall.

Other standout performers from Webster, Penfield, Honeoye Falls-Lima, and Pittsford made the list.