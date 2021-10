A passing shower will compliment increasing clouds into the evening as we remain well ahead of a frontal boundary off to our west. That boundary will start to approach into Friday, helping keep our warmth and mostly cloudy skies locked in. That's the story into the night with lows settling in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies continue tomorrow as temperatures surge into the middle and upper 70s into the afternoon. A weak warm front will start lifting northward into the second half of the day, likely serving as a catalyst for showers and a few thunderstorms to pop in the heating of the day. This presents an intriguing setup for strong thunderstorms are sufficient instability interacts with ample wind shear, particularly in the vicinity of that warm front. While the ingredients in totality aren't particularly overwhelming, they may prove just enough to warrant a low-end risk for damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief spinup tornado where storms are able to interact with backing winds in the vicinity of that front.