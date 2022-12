Ryan Heath combined for 55 points in two games as Irondequoit won the Hilton Holiday Tournament

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit’s Ryan Heath had 38 points in a dramatic win over West Genesee, highlighting a strong performance as the undefeated Eagles won the Hilton Holiday Tournament.

His performance, along with great tourney heroics from Cal-Mum, Waterloo, Avon, and a great event from Pittsford comprise this week’s Section V Best.