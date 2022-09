Pal-Mac's Maya Ikewood currently leads all of Section V with 54 points

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hilton’s head coach, Rich Lipani earned his 200th career win in the Cadets’ win over Churchville-Chili last week. Lipani became just the fifth coach in Section V history to reach the milestone.

Other student-athletes from Avon, Brockport, Canandaigua, and Pal-Mac also made the list.