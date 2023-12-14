ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster girls hockey team made history this week. The Lakers became the first and only all-girls hockey team in Rochester.
Other student athletes from York, Franklin, Gananda, and Victor made this week’s Section V Best.
Franklin's Terence Thompson had a staggering 27 points to go along with 26 rebounds
