Light snow is falling across the region this evening as a warm front lifts through. Besides coating the roads and the grass with a brief inch or two throughout the night the snow should be manageable with minor totals overall. Watch for slick spots on any untreated road surfaces through the overnight.

The snow showers will be gone by mid-morning outside of a few lingering areas of drizzle as temperatures warm. We get a short break before the next system approaches from the Great Lakes with mostly cloudy skies through afternoon. Temperatures that are in the upper 20s and low 30s will slowly rise as warm air surges into the region by Friday evening and temperatures reach near 40°. Christmas Eve overall looks quiet and cloudy before our next system brings rain through Christmas Day.