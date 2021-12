Gloomy skies have become the new normal for WNY over the last few days. It's more of the same this evening with overcast conditions complimented by patchy drizzle at times. That blanket of clouds will help keep temperatures mild all night, likely a few ticks above freezing.

Our final day of 2021 will be warm as temperatures surge into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. A few showers will be out there, but large chunks of the day will be dry. I'll be the optimist and call for a few breaks in the overcast into the afternoon before clouds thicken back up late. Heading toward midnight, temperatures should still be mild (think upper 30s to around 40) under cloudy skies and only a slight chance for a passing light rain shower. Overall, your night should be uneventful.