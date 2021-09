**The above forecast is from News 8 at 6. Catch the latest forecast at News 8 at 11.**

We'll continue to warm up as we end our work week and start the weekend, which means milder overnight lows in the 60s returning. Not so great for getting the fall foliage to emerge, but I have a feeling cooler nights aren't too far off. Patience is key. With cloud cover building into our night, temperatures won't be able to tumble quite as much as this morning.