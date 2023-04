ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lilly Goldberg had a week for the ages for the Mendon softball team. Last Friday, the junior struck out 11 batters while also going 3-for-3 at the plate. Also, Goldberg hit the game-winning RBI in the 6th inning to secure the win for Canandaigua.

The junior followed up that with a 20 strikeout performance against Honeoye Falls-Lima. Other standout performers from Greece, Schroeder, Spencerport, and Thomas also made the list.