Panthers get shut-out win in memory of former head coach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In their first game since the passing of former Head Coach Larry Guererri, Geneva football shut out Penn Yan/Dundee 36-0. One of coach Guererri’s three sons, Quadere Lawson, racked up 132 rushing yards to go with two touchdowns. Their emotional win tops this week’s Section V Best.

Other top performances this week were from Pembroke, East Rochester, Lyons/Sodus, Hilton, and East High.