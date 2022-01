Believe it or not Thursday was the warmest day of the week as temperatures peaked in the upper 20s and low 30s. Even though we didn't break the freezing mark, it was definitely a nice break from the bitter cold before it returns again through the weekend.

Light snows will continue to fill as our cold front approaches and nudges its way in through the overnight hours. This front will not only bring more flakes to our Friday but will cause temperatures to drop throughout the day.