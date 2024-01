ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Edison/SWW’s Davijon Lipscomb had himself a memorable week on the hardwood for the Inventors.

Last Friday in a win over Wilson, the senior scored 44 points to go along with eight rebounds and four steals. Later in the week, Lipscomb recorded a double-double dropping 42 points and ten rebounds in a Edison/SWW victory over McQuaid.

Other student-athletes from Hilton, Schroeder, Brighton/HFL, and East also made this week’s Section V Best.