ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a girls volleyball battle between Sutherland and Fairport, it was Fairport’s Kiera Cornman and Meghan Clifford who shined the brightest. The star duo each earned their 1,000 career kill in the same game, as Fairport won 3-1.

