ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last Saturday, undefeated McQuaid went on the road to face Brighton. Down one in overtime, McQuaid running back John Harding was stopped but pitched it to quarterback Will DiMarco who scored a do-or-die two-point conversion to win the game 32-31.

Other student-athletes from East Rochester/Gananda, Brockport, Finney, and Mercy also made this week’s list.