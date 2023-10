East's Ervin Wiggins scored the game winning touchdown in their last second win over Canandaigua

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Prep’s Jameer Walters snagged nine catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns including the game-winner in their 12-6 win over Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton. It also marked Rochester Pre’s first win in program history.

Other standout performers from Aquinas, Le Roy, Olympia, and East/WOIS also made the list.