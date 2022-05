Angelo Palumbo of Aquinas had a pair for six goal games for the Lil' Irish this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the playoffs, you rely on your big time players to make a play. Pittsford’s Ella Wilmot proved to be a big time player with seven goals in the Panthers triple overtime win over Fairport.

The Cornell commit also had the game winning goal in triple overtime to send Pittsford to the Class A semifinals.

Other standout performers from Aquinas, Thomas, Victor, Sutherland and Fairport also made the list.