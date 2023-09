ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Attica/Alexander’s Landyn Thomas had two touchdowns for the Blue Devils including the game winner late in the contest to defeat East Rochester/Gananda 21-18. Thomas also had 89 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Other student-athletes from Schroeder, Haverling, Thomas, and Honeoye-Falls Lima highlight this week’s Section V Best.