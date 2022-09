ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Churchville-Chili girls soccer team handed Spencerport their first loss to a Section V opponent since 2019. Emily McCane led the team in goal with an astounding 16 saves. The senior also had two other shutouts on the week.

Other standout performers from Hornell, Red Jacket, Honeoye Falls-Lima and Pal-Mac also made the list.