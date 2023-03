ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Warsaw’s Matt Auble had a busy and productive weekend, taking home the state title in both the weight throw and shot put events.

He leads a talented list of championship winners in this week’s Section V Best featuring Victor and Rush-Henrietta cheerleading, Addison Morgan of Schroeder, Pittsford swimming, and Xavier Gissendanner of Irondequoit.