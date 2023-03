Hilton's Brendan Stephenson bowled a perfect game rolling his first sanctioned 300 in his career

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Newark girls bowling team grabbed the Division 2 state championship over the weekend. The Reds were the only team in Section V to collect a state title.

Other standout performers from Victor, Hilton, Schroeder, and Waterloo made the list.