A historic win streak comes to an end in this week’s Section V Best

Canandaigua boys swimming handed Pittsford their first dual meet loss since 2012

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Canandaigua boys swimming team ended Pittsford’s 90 dual win streak on Tuesday. It was Pittsford’s first dual meet loss since 2012.

Student-athletes from Victor, Canandaigua, Schroeder, and Mendon also made the list.