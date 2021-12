Ella Fadale's 30 points helped the Blue Devils come from behind to defeat Brighton 55-53.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With Brockport trailing Brighton 34-22 at the half, Ella Fadale finished with 30 points to help the Blue Devils come from behind and win 55-53.

Top performers from Arcadia, Churchville-Chili, Batavia Notre Dame, and Eastridge also made the list.