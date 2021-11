Gabby Curtis scored the game winner with less than two minutes left to advance to the state quarters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gabby Curtis of Penfield field hockey scored both goals in a sectional final win on Monday and the overtime game winning goal in the state qualifier on Wednesday to help push the Patriots to the state quarters.

Several other standout performances made the list from ER/Gananda, Sutherland, Hilton, and Fairport.