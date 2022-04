Petra Hunt struck eight batters out to get her first career win

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Petra Hunt’s first year of varsity softball has got off to a great start to say the least. The seventh grader from Sutherland struck eight batters out and got her first career win in their game against Greece. Hunt also went 3-3 in a sectional final rematch against HF-L.

