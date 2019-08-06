Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Light snow persists throughout the day, bitter cold to follow
Top Stories
R Community Bikes gives away bikes for free
Section V Best: Fall 2019 Awards Show
Former Trump campaign official sentenced for conspiracy, lying to FBI
Golisano investing $100M to expand Greenlight Networks into Buffalo
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Section V Best: Fall 2019 Awards Show
Top Stories
The last time the Bills had 10 wins …
Sabres send struggling Mittelstadt to Amerks
New Bills playoff hat now on sale
Bills fans greet team at Buffalo airport following win against Pittsburgh
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Light snow persists throughout the day, bitter cold to follow
Top Stories
R Community Bikes gives away bikes for free
Top Stories
Section V Best: Fall 2019 Awards Show
Tenants’ rights get a boost with reform of state law
Former Tesla workers describe hostile workplace at Buffalo facility
Guiding Eyes for the Blind seeking volunteers
Lifestyle
Around Town
Remarkable Women
Health News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community Photos
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Sunrise Smart Start
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Food For Families
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Section V Best
Section V Best: Fall 2019 Awards Show
Section V Best: November 14, 2019
Section V Best: November 7, 2019
Section V Best: October 31, 2019
Section V Best: October 24, 2019
More Section V Best Headlines
Section V Best: October 17, 2019
Section V Best: October 10, 2019
Section V Best: October 3, 2019
Section V Best: September 26, 2019
Section V Best: March 7, 2019
Section V Best: March 7, 2019
Section V Best: February 14th, 2019
Section V Best: February 7th, 2019
Section V Best: January 24, 2019
Section V Best: January 17, 2019
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Light snow persists throughout the day, bitter cold to follow
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss