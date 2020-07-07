Breaking News
4 face federal arson charges in connection to violent protests in Rochester on May 30
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

You may get to see a new comet with only the naked eye

Science

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Comet Mc Naught, one of the brightest comets seen from earth in the last 40 years appears, 21 January 2007, over the sky of Montevideo, Uruguay, just after sunset. The comet got its name from the astronomer Robert McNaught and astronomers already believe that it is the brightest comet visible from Earth in 30 years. (Credit: MARIANA SUAREZ/AFP via Getty Images)

This summer, you may get a chance to see a comet streaking through the sky — with a tail, no less — using only the naked eye.

Unlike Comet ATLAS and Comet SWAN, two comets discovered this year that have already fizzled out, the newly discovered Comet NEOWISE — also called C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) — survived its closest encounter with the sun July 3 without breaking up from the heat and has become visible in the Northern Hemisphere through binoculars — and even as a naked-eye object, according to Forbes.

On Twitter, Arizona-based photographer Jeremy Perez described the comet Sunday as “an easy naked-eye object, but really rewarding through binoculars.”

Comet NEOWISE is expected to be at its brightest and easiest to see in mid-July, though it is already surpassing expectations for its naked-eye brightness, Forbes reported. However, comets are known to fizzle out at any moment.

Space writer Paul Sutherland, who has written a guide to spotting Comet NEOWISE, posted another image Monday of the comet on Twitter from the UK.

Astronomer Steve Brown posted a UK time-lapse Tuesday on Twitter.

Comet NEOWISE is expected to be closest to the Earth on July 23, so if it remains bright, during that week will be the best time to see it. That will also be during a new moon when the sky will be dark and when the comet will be visible before midnight, according to Forbes.

To view the comet, binoculars are the best option right now, but by mid-July, it may be possible to see it with the naked eye, Forbes said.

Comet NEOWISE was first discovered on March 27 by NASA’s Near-Earth Objects Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) space telescope.

The next time Comet NEOWISE is expected back in the solar system is in about 6,800 years, Forbes reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss